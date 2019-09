Before becoming an actor, Ranbir Kapoor had assisted his father Rishi Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Aa Ab Laut Chalen and Black, respectively. He made his big Bollywood debut alongside Sonam Kapoor in Bhansali's Saawariya (2007).



In the photo above (from left) are Sonam Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor at the audio launch of Saawariya. (Photo: Express Archives)