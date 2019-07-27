Entertainment Gallery Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others play football with defence forces Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and others played a football match with the army and the navy personnel on the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Ishaan Khatter and others took to the football ground in Mumbai to play a match against the Indian defence forces on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday. Scroll to see the photos: (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranbir Kapoor and others braved the rain to play a football match with the army and the navy personnel. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Arjun Kapoor was clicked as he gave some instructions to his teammates. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ishaan Khatter and Abhishek Bachchan seem to be strategising the plan to win the game. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) The team of the actors also had Armaan Jain and Ahaan Shetty playing with them. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Abhishek Bachchan on the football ground. (Express Photo: APH Photos) It was the team of actors clad in blue who won the match. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)