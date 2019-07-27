Toggle Menu Sections
Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others play football with defence forceshttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/ranbir-kapoor-arjun-kapoor-ishaan-khatter-and-others-play-football-with-defence-forces-5856122/

Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others play football with defence forces

Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and others played a football match with the army and the navy personnel on the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

bollywood football match

Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Ishaan Khatter and others took to the football ground in Mumbai to play a match against the Indian defence forces on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday. Scroll to see the photos: (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

ranbir kapoor football

Ranbir Kapoor and others braved the rain to play a football match with the army and the navy personnel. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

arjun kapoor football match

Arjun Kapoor was clicked as he gave some instructions to his teammates. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

ishaan khatter, abhishek bachchan football

Ishaan Khatter and Abhishek Bachchan seem to be strategising the plan to win the game. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

celebrity football match photos

The team of the actors also had Armaan Jain and Ahaan Shetty playing with them. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

abhishek bachchan football match photos

Abhishek Bachchan on the football ground. (Express Photo: APH Photos)

kargil vijay diwas football match

It was the team of actors clad in blue who won the match. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

