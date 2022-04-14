Must Read
- One subscription for all our journalism. Get The Indian Express e-paper + premium package
- India finally on board, but Trincomalee oil farm now waits for economy crisis to lift
- Vladimir Putin warns against phasing out Russian gas
- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tie the knot: Best photos from their dreamy wedding
- KGF 2 movie review: Too much sound, a lot of fury, little impact
- Known for his riches and his rifts, Gujarat Congress leader Indranil Rajyaguru now goes to AAP
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tie the knot: Best photos from their dreamy weddingApril 14, 2022 9:42:41 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- India finally on board, but Trincomalee oil farm waits for crisis to lift
- CitiesContractor suicide case: Karnataka minister Eshwarappa to step down
- EntertainmentAlia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding LIVE UPDATES: Ranbir, Alia raise a toast, cut three-tier wedding cake
- EntertainmentKGF 2 movie review: Too much sound, a lot of fury, little impact
- Trending#ElonMuskTwitter trends after Tesla CEO offers to buy Twitter, memes galore
- TrendingWorld’s oldest gorilla celebrates her 65th birthday
- SportsIPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE
- SportsUmran Malik: From a 'Gully Boy' to making 150kph the new normal in IPL
- OpinionIndia is a nation without a national language. Let’s embrace this
- The 5 cases against ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh
- LifestyleAlia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor look ethereal in ivory Sabyasachi ensembles as they share first pictures from wedding ceremony
- TechnologyPoco X4 Pro review: Super value for money, but does it beat the X3 Pro?