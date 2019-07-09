Toggle Menu Sections
Celeb spotting: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and othershttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/ranbir-kapoor-alia-bhatt-hrithik-roshan-5822630/

Celeb spotting: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and others

Today's edition of celeb spotting features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and Malaika Arora among others.

alia bhatt ranbir kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted at producer Anand Pandit's office. (Photo: APH Images)

hrithik roshan super 30 promotions

Super 30 actors Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur spend time with kids from an NGO. (Photo: APH Images)

kalki koechlin in sacred games

Sacred Games 2 star Kalki Koechlin clicked at Mehboob Studios. (Photo: APH Images)

kartik aaryan in mumbai

Kartik Aaryan spotted outside Krome Studio in Bandra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

malaika arora

Malaika Arora snapped giving an autograph to her fan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

kriti kharbanda photo

Kriti Kharbanda visited casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

tiger shroff photo

We also spotted Tiger Shroff outside his gym. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Video shows ‘last moments’ of 8 trekkers killed in expedition to Nanda Devi peak
2 Instagram unveils new pop-up warning, Restrict features to curb online bullying
3 Three ingredients fix: Get frizz-free, manageable hair this monsoon with these DIY hair masks