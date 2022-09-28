Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt host Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji
September 28, 2022 3:54:12 pm
Last night a birthday party was hosted at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's pad. The party had their close family members and friends. A few photos of the guests arriving for the party are here. Scroll on.
Neetu Kapoor was all smiles as she arrived to be a part of son Ranbir's special day. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Neetu Kapoor waved for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Brahmastra director and Ranbir's bestie Ayan Mukerji attended the celebration. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Karan Johar pouts as he gets papped arriving at RK's residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Ambani were a part of Ranbir's birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Director and Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan and his wife Jaanvi Desai Dhawan were also seen arriving. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Aarti Shetty too was a part of Ranbir's midnight birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)