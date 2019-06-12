Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Nagarjuna promote Brahmastra in Banaras

Toggle Menu Sections
Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Nagarjuna were clicked attending a press conference in Banaras along with director Ayan Mukerji.

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, along with the film's star cast Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Nagarjuna attended a press conference in Banaras. Scroll to see photos. (Photo: APH Images)

The film's shoot is taking place on the ghats of Banaras. Many photos of Alia and Ranbir on the sets have emerged online. (Photo: APH Images)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor play Isha and Shiva, respectively, in Brahmastra. The film marks the rumoured couple’s first on-screen outing. (Photo: APH Images)

Brahmastra will be the first movie in a planned epic trilogy. (Photo: APH Images)

Ayan Mukerji recently announced that the release of Brahmastra has been pushed to summer 2020. Brahmastra was earlier set to release this December, but Ayan said he decided to postpone the date as he did not want to compromise on the technical aspects of the VFX-heavy film. (Photo: APH Images)

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, Brahmastra also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. (Photo: APH Images)

