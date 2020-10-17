Bihar polls
- Lockdown hardship, job loss: cracks in Nitish home citadel
- Chirag only a vote katua, should stop confusing: BJP
- Bihar elections: ‘No help ahead of polls, what hope is there for next 5 yrs?’
- Giriraj Singh calls Congress candidate 'Jinnah sympathiser'
- Chirag Paswan: ‘I cannot be separate from the BJP, PM…Want to see a BJP-led LJP govt. JD(U) is on its way out’
- Patna Confidential: LJP's subtle Modi campaign
- Caste Maths: Why EBC is the ABC for the Big Three
- Meira Kumar interview: 'Referendum is a big word…but yes, Modi work will be talked about'
- Jitan Ram Manjhi: The man of many U-turns looks to turn a corner
8 celebrity photos you should not miss todayOctober 17, 2020 4:39:28 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Tired and underpaid, Anganwadi workers feel neglected in Nitish’s Bihar
- Maharashtra powers decline in India's Covid active cases, now below 8 lakh
- EntertainmentChhalaang trailer: Rajkummar, Nushrat and Zeeshan star in a classic love triangle
- EntertainmentMeghna Sarja remembers her 'world' Chirranjeevi Sarja on his birth anniversary
- Trending'Visual metaphor for 2020': Ice-resurfacing machine catches fire, video trends online
- TrendingPilot battling California wildfires is joined by unusual co-pilot; netizens amused
- SportsIPL 2020| RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online
- SportsPreview: Rampaging MI up against KXIP, KKR to take on SRH
- OpinionThe women of Afghanistan stand to lose the most if the Taliban return to power
- The Solidarity Trial dampener: What next?
- LifestyleWe need Kritika Kamra's latest outfit in our wardrobe for Navratri Day 1; check it out here
- TechnologyMi Smart Speaker review: Shut up and take my money