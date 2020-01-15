9 / 11

"It's not about the right face, body type, family, bank balance, work profile or horoscopes... It's about the #RightSoul your soul can connect with! Thank you @vivekdahiya for engaging with me on this day 4 years back. We managed to keep it under wraps for two three months until this day...that's how much we loved each other that we didn't want any forces to tear us apart until our destinies got sealed together forever! Find, accept and embrace your destiny too when you get the opportunity! Lot's of love! Wishing you all #HappyMakarSankranti and ourselves #HappyEngagementAnniversary!" Divyanka Tripathi wrote alongside an adorable photo featuring herself and Vivek Dahiya. (Photo: Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram)