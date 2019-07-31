Entertainment Gallery Ram Charan celebrates 10 years of Magadheera Ram Charan, who debuted with SS Rajamouli film Magadheera, celebrated 10 years of the period drama with a post on Instagram. Ram Charan made his silver screen debut with hit SS Rajamouli film Magadheera in 2009. (Photo: Ram Charan/Instagram) The actor shared a few stills on Instagram to celebrate a decade of his career. (Photo: Ram Charan/Instagram) Sharing the stills, Ram Charan wrote, "Can’t believe it’s been a decade already! Still seems so recent! A big thank you to the dream team of #Magadheera, Keeravaani garu, @kajalaggarwalofficial & @geethaarts for this memorable film." (Photo: Ram Charan/Instagram) The post continued, "@ssrajamouli garu, learnt so much from you back then and continuing to do so even now. #10YearsofMagadheera."(Photo: Ram Charan/Instagram) Ram Charan is collaborating with SS Rajamouli for the much-awaited RRR.(Photo: Ram Charan/Instagram) RRR will also star Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt. The film will hit screens on July 30, 2020. (Photo: Ram Charan/Instagram)