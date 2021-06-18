8 / 15

Sameera Reddy posted, "Major breakthrough this week ! I’ve had a significant drop in weight and my luscious rolls are finally coming down ! #fitnessfriday is my happy reminder for you and me to keep going and not give up ! I’m 86.9 kg and even more determined to get to my goal of 75 kg and being able to just get to my optimum stamina 💃 still enjoying where I am at now without feeling down but more importantly feeling charged ⚡️ my intermittent fasting is back on track and my yoga is helping me with my mental and physical balance ( much needed) I’ve really had to hold back on sweet !! Super hard but I see the difference! how is it going for you ? 🌈 #fitnessmotivation #bodypositive #imperfectlyperfect #letsdothis 💪🏼." (Photo: Sameera Reddy/Instagram)