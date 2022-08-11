Raksha Bandhan 2022: Akshay Kumar-Alka to Sara-Ibrahim, Bollywood siblings who have each other’s backAugust 11, 2022 8:10:13 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's slide: Prashant Kishor
- JD(U), RJD pitch for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi's Bihar template as Oppn national model against BJP
- EntertainmentRaksha Bandhan 2022: Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan to Agastya Nanda, what advice star kids got from their older siblings before their big debut
- EntertainmentAlia Bhatt's Darlings and retaliation to abuse: The road from grievous rage to closure is a hellish nightmare
- TrendingLittle boy’s antics with bride and groom leave netizens in splits. Watch
- TrendingAnand Mahindra shares an inspirational post about CWG bronze medallist Annu Rani’s brother
- SportsEx-football chief Praful Patel 'arranged' FIFA letter on India ban: SC-mandated panel
- SportsFIFA looks to start World Cup in Qatar 1 day earlier
- OpinionThe Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
- ExplainedWhat is Langya, a new virus detected in China?
- LifestyleVenomous bluebottle jellyfish spotted in Mumbai's Girgaon Chowpatty beach
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 launched: Here’s a closer look