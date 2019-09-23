Toggle Menu Sections
Celebrity social media photos: Rajkummar Rao, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor and othershttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/rajkummar-rao-anushka-sharma-janhvi-kapoor-celebrity-social-media-photos-6021273/

Celebrity social media photos: Rajkummar Rao, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor and others

Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Anushka Sharma, Sunny Leone, Sameera Reddy, Malaika Arora and Bhumi Pednekar among others shared photos on their social media accounts today. Scroll to see all.

janhvi kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor shared photos of herself with Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao shared these photos with the caption, "Can’t wait to start #TheWhiteTiger with these supremely talented people. @priyankachopra #RaminBahrani #AdarshGourav #MukulDeora @netflix @NetflixIndia." (Photo: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma shared her latest clicks. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone posted new pictures. (Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)

Sameera Reddy

Sameera Reddy shared a click of herself with her kids. (Photo: Sameera Reddy/Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar shared the photo with a long note. It read, "I remember I used to tell you as a kid that “nana I will pick you up, the way you pick me up”, a story you very fondly told everyone always ♥️ Today, I think of you and all the love you’ve given us all - The summers & winters in Jaipur, where we used to look at your Army uniform and ask you stories of how you got that bullet mark, where the little joys of simply eating a fruit plucked from the garden or the customary evening in your room with everyone and chai, filled us all with the utmost joy. Thank you Nana & Nani for giving me the best childhood one could ever ask for. You will always be with us, your memories are deeply etched in our minds and I will share all your stories with the generations to come ♥️ Nana you’re now with the love of your life. May your soul rest in peace Nanaji. My life is dedicated you and nani. Maj. Dayachand Hooda 22.9.2019 & Eternity #ForeverMine." (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora shared her Monday Motivation click. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android