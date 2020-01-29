8 / 9

Vaani Kapoor wrapped the shoot of Shamshera, also starring Ranbir Kapoor. The actor shared a picture with the caption, "As this beautiful chapter comes to a close, I look back fondly with only gratitude and happiness in abundance. I am eternally grateful for this time and this project in my life... If only the sands of the hourglass could be held back, if only time stood still... I would do it all over again and with the same gusto and fervour! Thank you @karanmalhotra21 for your trust in me. Your unflinching confidence in me has been my biggest source of strength as an artist! #RanbirKapoor your talent is untouchable and it makes me smile wider to have you as my companion in this beautiful journey called #Shamshera. Big Love." (Photo: Vaani Kapoor/Instagram)