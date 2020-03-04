1 / 9

Several Bollywood and television stars attended the launch of subscription-based streaming service Voot Select in Mumbai on Tuesday. Saqib Saleem, Piyush Mishra, Aahana Kumra, Iqbal Khan, Ridhi Dogra and Rajeev Khandelwal among others, who will be seen in several Voot Select Originals, were photographed at the event. Scroll to see photos. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )