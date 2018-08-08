Rajan Nanda’s prayer meet: Bachchans and Kapoors in attendance
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Madras HC grants permission to bury M Karunanidhi behind Anna Samadhi on Marina beach
- CAG castigates MoD, Navy for its 2009 Boeing deal for P-8I aircraft
- Karunanidhi: Champion of social justice who left his mark in Delhi
- SC pulls up Assam NRC coordinator, Census officials for talking to press
- After Muzaffarpur, Deoria, Centre calls for audit of 9,000 shelters nationwide
- EntertainmentPriyanka Chopra's The Sky Is Pink goes on floors, Cowboy Ninja Viking put on hold
- EntertainmentEkta Kapoor: Politicians, bureaucrats call me to cast their relatives in my films, shows
- EntertainmentKarunanidhi passes away: Celebrities pay tribute to Kalaignar
- SportsDad restless as Moeen Ali's place undecided
- SportsJasprit Bumrah is bowling-fit, but not match-fit
- SportsDilip Sardesai: Indian cricket's renaissance man
- TechnologyMi A2 launch in India today: Livestream time, how to watch, expected price and specs
- TechnologySamsung to launch Galaxy Note 9 on August 9: New leak reveals all details on price, specs and more
- TechnologyHuawei Nova 3i now on sale in India: Price, specifications, offers, etc
- LifestyleA renewed interest in Soviet children’s literature across generations has fuelled a must-have book, and a new documentary
Advertisement