Latest news
- Amid vaccine hesitancy, Amritsar points to shortage delaying second dose delivery
- In Kumbh crowd management, a first: RSS workers as Special Police Officers
- Names of BSP govt projects being changed due to casteist prejudice: Mayawati
- Sukhbir promises Dalit deputy CM if voted to power, BJP the CM post
- Workers to owners, a tea belt wilts: ‘50% on sale, no buyers’
- In bypoll-bound Damoh, a village shuts itself to break coronavirus chain
Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Vicky Kaushal: 11 celeb photos you should not miss todayApril 15, 2021 7:09:24 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Dilip Ghosh gets 24-hr EC ban over 'more Sitalkuchi-like killings' remark
- India will not be pushed, stood firm against China, says CDS Rawat
- EntertainmentWhen Salman Khan opened up on refusing Chak De India: ‘Shah Rukh Khan should be a part of few great films too’
- EntertainmentGajraj Rao takes a dig at Hindi cinema as he praises Fahadh Faasil starrer Joji: 'Do some mediocre work too'
- TrendingWatch: Kerala man in Dubai knocks down thief as he tries to flee after robbery
- TrendingFlouting Covid norms, hundreds take part in Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh amid spike in cases
- SportsLIVE | IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
- SportsIPL 2021: Shams Mulani joins DC, becomes first COVID-19 replacement
- OpinionBetter communication: what India needs to tackle Covid second wave
- Is the double mutant driving India's ongoing Covid-19 surge?
- LifestyleWhat’s a Man: A podcast that attempts to unravel toxic traits in men
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G review: Ticks nearly all the boxes