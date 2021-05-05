6 / 9

Singer Jasleen Royal, who recently received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, spoke about the process in an Instagram post. Updating fans about how she felt post taking the jab, Jasleen appealed to everyone to get themselves vaccinated because it would not only secure safety for them but also for the country, which is battling a ravaging Covid-19 crisis. "Not experiencing any side effects and the process went extremely smooth. (Will keep you posted about how I feel for the next 2 days). I urge everyone to get yourself registered for the vaccine as it's not only for your own safety, but for also the safety of our loved ones, safety of our country!" Jasleen wrote. (Photo: Jasleen Royal/Instagram)