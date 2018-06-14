1 / 10

Lust Stories, the new Netflix anthology film helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar, had a preview screening in Mumbai and it was followed by an after-party. Radhika Apte, Kalki Koechlin and others were snapped at the party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)