Entertainment Gallery Radhika Apte, Ali Fazal and Sriram Raghavan attend IIFA Rocks 2019 IIFA Rocks 2019 was held at Mumbai's Dome@NSCI, SVP Stadium on Monday night. The event was attended by the who's who of the Hindi film industry. IIFA Rocks 2019 was held on Monday at Mumbai's Dome@NSCI, SVP Stadium. Here are the celebrities who turned heads at the show. IIFA Rocks 2019 hosts Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal smile for the shutterbugs. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kabir Bedi arrived with wife Parveen Dusanj for IIFA Rocks 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tumbbad actor Sohum Shah looked dapper in all-black. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan struck a pose for the photographers. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Radhika Apte snapped on the green carpet of IIFA Rocks 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)