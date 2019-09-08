Entertainment Gallery PV Sindhu’s felicitation ceremony: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Prem Chopra attend A felicitation ceremony for Badminton star PV Sindhu was held by Sahara India Pariwar's founder and chairman Subrata Roy. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Prem Chopra, Raj Babbar and others were present at the event. Badminton star PV Sindhu was felicitated by Sahara India Pariwar's founder and chairman Subrata Roy. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Last month, PV Sindhu became India's first badminton world champion, defeating Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the final held in Basel, Switzerland. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan also made their presence felt. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Veteran actor Prem Chopra was also present on the occasion. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Congress politician and actor Raj Babbar arrived with his wife. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Annup Sonii attended the event with his wife, Juhi Babbar, and their children. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anup Jalota, known for singing devotional songs, was also present at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Bhumika Chawla poses for the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)