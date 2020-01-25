4 / 7

Talking about the film in an interview with indianexpress.com, director Mysskin said, "I am a sucker for psychological films as I consume a lot of psychological books. It is interesting to get into someone’s mindspace, understand a character, travel with him or her. In Michael Haneke’s words: 'Film is 24 lies per second at the service of truth, or at the service of the attempt to find the truth.'"