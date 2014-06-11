6 / 12

Udhav Thackery hands over a bouquet to Priyanka.



Priyanka further said: “It means a lot to me. My dad was someone who has touched many hearts through his work. Today, seeing this road named after him, people ask that just because he is Priyanka Chopra’s father…is this road being named after him?’ No, it’s not that.” (Source: Varinder Chawla)