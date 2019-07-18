Entertainment Gallery Priyanka Chopra turns 37: Rare photos of the Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra celebrates her 37th birthday today. The actor has defied the Indian stereotypes and has made bold career choices. Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates her 37th birthday today and before we get to see how she celebrates her first birthday after marrying Nick Jonas, we got our hands on some rare pictures of the Desi Girl. (Express Archive Photo) Former Miss World Priyanka Chopra started her acting career in 2003 with Tamil film Thamizhan. (Express Archive Photo) Not only the lead roles but Priyanka also gained recognition for her supporting roles in films like Aitraaz, Bajirao Mastani, Barfi and Dil Dhadakne Do among others. (Express Archive Photo) PeeCee became the Desi Girl of Bollywood after her performance on the song "Desi Girl" in Karan Johar's film Dostana. (Express Archive Photo) She won Miss World in 2000. (Express Archive Photo) Priyanka Chopra has been listed in World's 100 Most Powerful Women list by Forbes in 2017 and 2018. (Express Archive Photo) After making a place for herself in the Indian film industry, Priyanka moved ahead to make the country proud by conquering the West as well. Her role of Alex Parrish in the ABC thriller series Quantico brought her a lot of appreciation. (Express Archive Photo) Early in her career, Priyanka defied Indian stereotypes and made bold career choices. (Express Archive Photo) Not only an actor and a singer, Priyanka Chopra is also acing her role as a philanthropist. She works closely with UNICEF and promotes equal rights for children and women. (Express Archive Photo)