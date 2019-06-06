Toggle Menu Sections
Live Scorecard
0/0 (0.0)
West Indies
vs
288 (49.0)
Australia
Full Scorecard Commentary
Celeb spotting: Priyanka Chopra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor and othershttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/priyanka-chopra-tamannaah-bhatia-shahid-kapoor-5768578/

Celeb spotting: Priyanka Chopra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor and others

riyanka Chopra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez and Malaika Arora were clicked in Mumbai by our photographer.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday night. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani launched Kabir Singh song “Mere Sohneya” in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty attended a Big Bazaar event. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez and her father spotted at Mukesh Chhabra's office in Juhu. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora clicked outside her gym. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tamannaah Bhatia

Our shutterbug snapped Tamannaah Bhatia at the airport. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Bengaluru airport: Widening of main access road begins soon
2 CBI arrests 3 people in connection with SSC question paper leak
3 Bengaluru’s Majestic bus stand, built on a lake, is now 50 years old