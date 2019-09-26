Entertainment Gallery Celebrity social media photos: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and others From Priyanka Chopra to Akshay Kumar, celebrities shared photos on their respective social media handles. Priyanka Chopra shared a photo featuring herself and Farhan Akhtar. The two are busy promoting their upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback photo featuring herself and husband Anand Ahuja. She captioned the image, "I miss my ridiculously gorgeous husband. Who also happens to be brilliant, kind and stubborn." (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram) Surveen Chawla shared a photo with a caption that read, "Well there’s one thing; they can’t order me to stop dreaming!! - Cinderella" (Photo: Surveen Chawla/Instagram) On September 25, Akshay Kumar shared a photo wishing his daughter Nitara on her birthday. "She's happiest when she's in daddy’s arms and so is daddy, evidently. Wishing you all the happiness in the world always❤️ Happy birthday darling, Nitara," he mentioned. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram) Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback photo featuring herself and father Randhir Kapoor. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram) Kajol told her followers the three steps to success with three beautiful photos. (Photo: Kajol/Instagram) Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are busy promoting Saand Ki Aankh. (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram) Kalki Koechlin sported a vintage look in her latest photo. (Photo: Kalki Koechlin/Instagram)