Celebrity social media photos: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and others

From Priyanka Chopra to Akshay Kumar, celebrities shared photos on their respective social media handles.

priyanka chopra the sky is pink

Priyanka Chopra shared a photo featuring herself and Farhan Akhtar. The two are busy promoting their upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

sonam kapoor anand ahuja photo

Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback photo featuring herself and husband Anand Ahuja. She captioned the image, "I miss my ridiculously gorgeous husband. Who also happens to be brilliant, kind and stubborn." (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

surveen chawla

Surveen Chawla shared a photo with a caption that read, "Well there’s one thing; they can’t order me to stop dreaming!! - Cinderella" (Photo: Surveen Chawla/Instagram)

akshay kumar daughter photo

On September 25, Akshay Kumar shared a photo wishing his daughter Nitara on her birthday. "She's happiest when she's in daddy’s arms and so is daddy, evidently. Wishing you all the happiness in the world always❤️ Happy birthday darling, Nitara," he mentioned. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

karisma kapoor throwback photo

Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback photo featuring herself and father Randhir Kapoor. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

kajol photos

Kajol told her followers the three steps to success with three beautiful photos. (Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

taapsee pannu and bhumi pednekar promote saand ki aankh

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are busy promoting Saand Ki Aankh. (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

kalki koechlin

Kalki Koechlin sported a vintage look in her latest photo. (Photo: Kalki Koechlin/Instagram)

