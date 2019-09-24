Toggle Menu Sections
Celeb spotting: Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others

Today's edition of celebrity spotting features Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and others.

priyanka chopra

Priyanka Chopra promoted her Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

the sky is pink promotions

Priyanka Chopra posed with The Sky Is Pink director Shonali Bose, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and co-star Farhan Akhtar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

farhan akhtar photos

The Sky Is Pink marks the second collaboration between Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

shahid kapoor photos

Shahid Kapoor spotted at a fitness centre in Bandra, Mumbai.(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

varun dhawan photos

Varun Dhawan clicked at a gym in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

kartik aaryan photos

Kartik Aaryan took a bike ride in the city. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

riteish deshmukh with genelia deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh prove that a couple who work out together stays together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

tara sutaria

Our photographer snapped Tara Sutaria in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

vidyut jammwal

We spotted Vidyut Jamwal at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

shruti haasan photos

Shruti Haasan caught in a candid moment at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

shakti kapoor

Shakti Kapoor clicked at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

