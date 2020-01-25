5 / 10

Karan Johar explained why his profile photos have the same expression and asked his fans to spare him. "Many a time I am asked why I pout so much! Well I don’t have an answer to that! I pout as soon as a camera is within 10 feet of me! I can’t help myself! It’s an inbuilt mechanism that activates itself on its own and no amount of requests for a simile or a candid laugh can take my pout away from me! It’s a part of my lip till fillers replace it...It’s now a part of my personality! I suck my cheeks, squint my eyes...pretend I am Brad Pitt ( in my head) and Voila! You have a 47 year old man who thinks he is Paris Hilton! ( also known as a midlife crisis) ...I am happy! So please don’t rain on my pout parade!" he wrote. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)