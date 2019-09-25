Entertainment Gallery Priyanka Chopra set to grace Dance Deewane Season 2 grand finale Priyanka Chopra will promote her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink on Dance Deewane Season 2, judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Shashank Kalia. Actor Priyanka Chopra will promote The Sky Is Pink on Dance Deewane Season 2. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) She will be attending the grand finale of the reality show, which is judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Shashank Kalia. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra shared a couple of Boomerang videos on her Instagram account. She captioned one of them as, "What a finale... such amazing talent... #DanceDeewane. Thank you for having me." (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Tushar Kalia shared a photo featuring himself, Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit. He captioned it as, "who's the hottest girl in the world? Desi Girls." (Photo: Tushar Kalia/Instagram) Shashank Khaitan wished Priyanka Chopra good luck for her film The Sky Is Pink, which releases on October 11. (Photo: Shashank Khaitan/Instagram) Shashank Khaitan also praised pretty Madhuri Dixit in one of his posts. (Photo: Shashank Khaitan/Instagram) Arjun Bijlani shared a photo with the 'Desi Girl' and wrote, "The Grand Finale of #dancedeewane with none other than the gorgeous Desi girl @priyankachopra .super sweet and super down to earth.god bless u always . Truly inspiring..." (Photo: Arjun Bijlani/Instagram) Dance Deewane finale will be held on September 28. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)