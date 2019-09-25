Toggle Menu Sections
Priyanka Chopra set to grace Dance Deewane Season 2 grand finalehttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/priyanka-chopra-promotes-the-sky-is-pink-with-madhuri-dixit-on-dance-deewane-grand-finale-6027058/

Priyanka Chopra set to grace Dance Deewane Season 2 grand finale

Priyanka Chopra will promote her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink on Dance Deewane Season 2, judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Shashank Kalia.

Priyanka Chopra promotes The Sky Is Pink with Madhuri Dixit on Dance Deewane grand finale

Actor Priyanka Chopra will promote The Sky Is Pink on Dance Deewane Season 2. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra The Sky Is Pink Dance Deewane

She will be attending the grand finale of the reality show, which is judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Shashank Kalia. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra The Sky Is Pink Dance Deewane photos

Priyanka Chopra shared a couple of Boomerang videos on her Instagram account. She captioned one of them as, "What a finale... such amazing talent... #DanceDeewane. Thank you for having me." (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Tushar Kalia with Priyanka Chopra Madhuri Dixit

Tushar Kalia shared a photo featuring himself, Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit. He captioned it as, "who's the hottest girl in the world? Desi Girls." (Photo: Tushar Kalia/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra with Shashank Khaitaan Dance Deewane

Shashank Khaitan wished Priyanka Chopra good luck for her film The Sky Is Pink, which releases on October 11. (Photo: Shashank Khaitan/Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit with Shashank Khaitaan Dance Deewane

Shashank Khaitan also praised pretty Madhuri Dixit in one of his posts. (Photo: Shashank Khaitan/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra with Dance Deewane host Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani shared a photo with the 'Desi Girl' and wrote, "The Grand Finale of #dancedeewane with none other than the gorgeous Desi girl @priyankachopra .super sweet and super down to earth.god bless u always . Truly inspiring..." (Photo: Arjun Bijlani/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra with Madhuri Dixit

Dance Deewane finale will be held on September 28. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android