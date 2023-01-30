Priyanka Chopra parties with Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba and Heidi Klum
January 30, 2023 16:45 IST
Priyanka Chopra had a busy weekend as she spent her time with famous Hollywood personalities, including actors Sofia Vergara and Jessica Alba. The gala dinner was also attended by Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey.
The stars were celebrating 25 years of Anastasia Beverly Hills–an American cosmetics company–by their friend, businesswoman Anastasia Soare. (Photo: Jessica Alba/Instagram)
Sofia Vergara took to Instagram and posted a selfie featuring Priyanka, Jessica, Heidi and Anastasia. She captioned the photo, "We love you @anastasiasoare happy anniversary!!!️" (Photo: Sofia Vergara/Instagram)
Jessica Alba also posted an image from the evening. (Photo: Jessica Alba/Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra shared her look for the night. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Priyanka posted this selfie too. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Here's another recent photo of Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)