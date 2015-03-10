2 / 20

And the recent addition to this long list is former Miss World, actress and singer Priyanka Chopra.



The actress has signed a one-year contract with the US based studio ‘ABC Network’ and has shifted base to US for the next six months to fulfil her commitments. Priyanka will make her American debut soon and will be seen playing the pivotal role of Alex – an FBI agent – in the drama ‘Quantico’. Besides this she has lent her voice to the character of Ishani in Disney’s 'Planes'.