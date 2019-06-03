Entertainment Gallery Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas turn modern-day Romeo-Juliet at Wango Tango concert Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas ended the Wango Tango concert night striking the Romeo-Juliet pose. See many more photos of the Jonas brothers from the California's concert. Priyanka Chopra cheered for husband Nick Jonas and his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas as they performed at the iHeart Radio's Wango Tango concert in California. While the couple ended the night striking the Romeo-Juliet pose, many more photos have been shared on the social media accounts of the Jonas brothers. Scroll to see photos. Priyanka Chopra shared this photo with the caption, "Romeo oh Romeo..and Ava drew #nightout." (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Here is another photo that Priyanka shared from the event. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Nick Jonas shared this click from the stage and wrote, "Hey bro." (Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram) Here is another photo of Jonas Brothers as they performed on stage. (Photo: Jonas Brothers/Instagram) 'Uncle Jonas. Welcome to the family. #WangoTango," read the photo's caption. (Photo: Jonas Brothers/Instagram) 'Hi we are the Jonas Brothers! And you’re watching Disney Channel!," wrote Joe Jonas with the click. (Photo: Joe Jonas/Instagram) Jonas Brothers had a good time performing together. (Photo: AP) Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas performing at Wango Tango concert. (Photo: AP) While Joe Jonas' wife Sophie Turner was missing from the concert, Kevin Jonas was seen with wife Danielle Jonas. (Photo: Daily Kevin Jonas/Instagram) The Jonas brothers also posed for a click before the event. (Photo: AP)