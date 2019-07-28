Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ romantic vacation in Miami

Toggle Menu Sections
Priyanka Chopra uploaded photos of herself with Nick Jonas in Miami. Scroll to see the images.

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday with Nick Jonas in Miami. The actor uploaded photos of herself with her husband and musician on Instagram recently. Scroll to see the images. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka and Nick have not made their love for each other any secret. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra with her head in Nick's lap as she gazes upon his face. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka posing on the yacht. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Nick Jonas had wished his wife Priyanka for her birthday by posting a photo on his Instagram account. "Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday," he had captioned the photo. (Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)

Priyanka also announced on her Instagram that her production The Sky Is Pink will be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival this year. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

