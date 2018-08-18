1 / 10

There is nothing quite like a celebrity pairing to hold the attention of the masses and the one that has been in the focus for months is between Indian actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas. The two artists, both stalwarts of the global entertainment industry, have been spending time with each other for quite a while, but it is only now we are presented with the confirmation. Priyanka and Nick got engaged today in Mumbai. The lovebirds will host an engagement party in a Mumbai hotel this evening with family and friends.

