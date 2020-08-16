23 / 29

Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas." (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)