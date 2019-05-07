Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were lovestruck at Met Gala 2019

After walking beside wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Met Gala 2019, the American singer Nick Jonas was on a photo sharing spree. The two were first photographed together at the 2017 MET Gala and have always credited that appearance for their eventual romance. From his click from the pink carpet to the behind-the-scenes from his make up room, the singer shared it all with his many fans on social media. Scroll through to see what Jonas shared on Instagram. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)