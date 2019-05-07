Entertainment Gallery Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were lovestruck at Met Gala 2019 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were first photographed together at the 2017 Met Gala and have always credited that appearance for their eventual romance. After walking beside wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Met Gala 2019, the American singer Nick Jonas was on a photo sharing spree. The two were first photographed together at the 2017 MET Gala and have always credited that appearance for their eventual romance. From his click from the pink carpet to the behind-the-scenes from his make up room, the singer shared it all with his many fans on social media. Scroll through to see what Jonas shared on Instagram. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) "We went camping today! Thanks for the look @mrkimjones #metgala @dior @chopard," Nick Jonas captioned his photo with Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram) In his other post, Nick Jonas compared his look to that of Lord Baelish of TV show Game of Thrones. Addressing the post to Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark, he wrote, "Sansa... We must protect the vale. #metgala #littlefinger." (Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram) Nick shared this monochrome picture as he got ready for Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram) A candid click of Priyanka and Nick also surfaced on the latter's Instagram account. The American singer asked his fans to caption the photo for him. (Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram) Nick Jonas struck a pose with his Met Gala team. (Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra kept up with the theme 'Camp: Notes on fashion' for Met Gala 2019. She shared her look for the day on Instagram and wrote, "MET Gala 2019". (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) "He makes me sparkle ❤️" wrote Priyanka while sharing this image from the Met gala 2019 after party with her husband Nick Jonas. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) "Sometimes u just have to sneak it in!! @nickjonas ❤️😍💋" wrote PeeCee as she shared the photo on Instagram.