Priyanka Chopra’s engagement party: Alia Bhatt, Vishal Bhardwaj and Arpita Khan Sharma in attendance
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Rahul Gandhi revokes Mani Shankar Aiyar's suspension from Congress' primary membership
- SportsInd vs Eng: Kohli-Rahane's 159-run stand helps India post 307/6 on Day 1
- CBI arrests key suspect in rationalist Dabholkar's murder case
- Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at 80
- 'Act of disloyalty': Haryana minister Anil Vij targets Navjot Singh Sidhu for Pakistan visit
- EntertainmentPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s engagement party: LIVE UPDATES
- EntertainmentPriyanka Chopra on her roka: The only way to do this is with family and God
- EntertainmentWho is Priyanka Chopra’s fiance Nick Jonas?
- EntertainmentTeaser of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12: Unique jodis to spice up the new season
- SportsKohli-Rahane 159-run stand helps India post 307/6 on Day 1
- SportsChelsea vs Arsenal LIVE Premier League score
- SportsAsian Games 2018: Fireworks light up Jakarta skyline
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy Note 9 review: Near perfect phone, but you will buy it for the S Pen
- TechnologyApple's new 13-inch entry-level MacBook to launch in September, will cost $1,200: Report
- TechnologyMotorola One shows up on Geekbench, likely to be a mid-range smartphone
- LifestyleWATCH: Vaani Kapoor nails the one-minute bikini body challenge like a pro
Advertisement