Entertainment Gallery Celebrity social media photos: Priyanka Chopra, Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi and others Today's edition of social media photos features Priyanka Chopra, Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi among other celebrities. Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended Beauty Con in Los Angeles. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Karisma Kapoor is having a good hair day. (Photo: Karisma KapoorInstagram) Mouni Roy is celebrating the birthday of her best friend. (Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram) Divyanka Tripathi thanked her fans for showering her with so much love.(Photo: Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram) Neil Nitin Mukesh took his daughter Nurvi for her first swim.(Photo: Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram) Arjun Kapoor posted a photo of himself wishing his fans a very good morning from Melbourne. (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram) Rakul Preet is busy promoting her latest release Manmadhudu 2. (Photo: Rakul Preet/Instagram)