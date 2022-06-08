1 / 13

Priyanka Chopra, who recently became one of the brand ambassadors of the high-end brand, Bvlgari, attended an event in Paris. The global star's dramatic look from the fashion do has not only impressed her fans but many celebs as well. Actor Jameela Jamil commented on her photo, 'I gasped'. Scroll to see all latest clicks of Priyanka Chopra.