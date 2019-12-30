6 / 9

Janhvi Kapoor wished Anshula Kapoor on her birthday with a cute photo. She captioned the picture as, "Happy Birthday to the person who makes me and everyone feel safe and loved always ❤️ so proud of everything you’ve done this year and everything you’re going to do 🌈 you deserve the worlds happiness- I love you so much." (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)