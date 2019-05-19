Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Hina Khan and others charm at Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious events of its kind in the world. The festival is noted not just for the various movies from around the globe that are screened in the French Riviera town; the red carpet appearances are waited with baited breath all year round. This year, the Indian contingent made its presence felt at the ceremony. Stars like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Hina Khan, Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty have been wowing their fans around the world. Here are the latest looks of some of them.