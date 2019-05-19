Toggle Menu Sections
Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Hina Khan and others charm at Canneshttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/priyanka-chopra-kangana-ranaut-hina-khan-cannes-all-new-photos-2019-5735922/

Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Hina Khan and others charm at Cannes

Indian stars like Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Hina Khan, Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty have been wowing their fans around the world at Cannes Film Festival 2019. Here are their latest looks.

cannes film festival bollywood 2019 photos

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious events of its kind in the world. The festival is noted not just for the various movies from around the globe that are screened in the French Riviera town; the red carpet appearances are waited with baited breath all year round. This year, the Indian contingent made its presence felt at the ceremony. Stars like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Hina Khan, Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty have been wowing their fans around the world. Here are the latest looks of some of them.

nickyanka

Priyanka Chopra appeared in a white tulle gown in her second appearance on the red carpet. Her husband and musician Nick Jonas accompanied her. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

nickyanka

Nick was wearing a white suit, complementing Priyanka's white gown. Their look together grabbed a lot of attention at the event. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

kangana ranaut cannes 2019

Kangana Ranaut is back in two more looks in the French Riviera city of Cannes. This one shows her in a white crop top and she paired it with a matching skirt. (Source: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram)

kangana ranaut cannes 2019

The second look Kangana sported was Ralph & Russo dress. (Source: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram)

huma qureshi cannes

Huma Qureshi, who is attending the event for the second time, had these two new, contrasting looks from Cannes. (Source: Huma Qureshi/Instagram)

diana penty cannes

Diana Penty also shared photos of herself in new outfits from the festival. (Source: Diana Penty/Instagram)

hina khan cannes 2019

Hina Khan wore this silver metallic gown in her second appearance at the Cannes red carpet.

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Samsung announces Olympic Games Edition of Galaxy S10+, Galaxy Buds
2 Don't go 'too far' in 'damaging moves': China tells US
3 'You’ll take the picture and we’ll find it someday': Twitter helps three Irish men's prophecy come true