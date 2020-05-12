- Follow live updates on Coronavirus pandemic
- Saying send us home, migrants protest in Jaipur, many injured
- Mandating use of Aarogya Setu app illegal: Justice B N Srikrishna
- UP: Once declared ‘free of Covid-19’, Hathras sees surge in fresh infection
- Cashless home deliveries in Ahmedabad from May 15
- No more pumping iron: Burdened by lockdown, fitness industry seeks a way out
- IRCTC Ticket Booking: Full list of special trains that will run from today
Celebrity social media photos: Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy and othersPublished: May 12, 2020 12:30:44 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- LIVE: Kejriwal seeks suggestions from people, experts on lockdown relaxations post May 17
- IndiaKerala makes it mandatory for train passengers to acquire digital passes from Covid-Jagratha portal
- EntertainmentSalman-Jacqueline song Tere Bina: Your average romantic track
- EntertainmentIllegal review: Shattering courtroom drama stereotypes with compelling story and performances
- TrendingWatch: Fire sweeps through park in Spain without burning tress and grass
- Trending'Screen saver': How students in China are maintaining social distancing in classrooms
- SportsIn Dutee Chand's relief kit for her village in Odisha, sanitary pads
- SportsSecrets from India's best: Paes, Sania & Bopanna share special stories
- OpinionOrdinances by states to change labour laws are a travesty
- Explained: New reasons why masks help
- LifestyleBoost your immunity with these five superfoods
- TechnologyVivo V19 goes official in India: Full details inside