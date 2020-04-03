COVID19
- E-paper is now free, click here to read all editions
- Read live updates on the coronavirus pandemic in India and the world
- Bihar struggles to quarantine migrant workers
- Get goods delivered at doorstep, courtesy Bengal govt’s mobile stalls
- Kerala’s vulnerability test: age, morbidity covid-19
- Maharashtra: State to conduct rapid tests to expedite detection of cases
- Option gaining ground: After 21 days, easing of curbs, in select areas
- Crammed in tiny flats, Bengali goldsmiths fear the worst
- Amid lockdown, Ghazipur shut, Delhi zoo slaughters live feed for its big cats
- DCW notice to police on condition of sex workers
- Senior resident doctor at AIIMS, his pregnant wife test COVID-19 positive
- Govt nod to 5 research projects to tackle COVID-19
- Coronavirus crisis: GST down by 8 per cent in 6 days, worry mounts for April
- Extend lockdown, need more PPEs: officers on ground
Celebrity social media photos: Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan, Kareena Kapoor and othersUpdated: April 3, 2020 7:04:31 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Not possible to evacuate stranded Indians from coronavirus affected countries: Govt tells Delhi HC
- 'Wrong to blame religious minorities over origin of COVID-19': US to govts
- EntertainmentHasmukh trailer: Vir Das is a 'killer comedian' in this Netflix original
- EntertainmentTop 10 feel-good movies to ward off self-isolation blues
- TrendingHow social media reacted to PM Modi's call to switch off lights for 9 minutes on April 5
- TrendingStuck due to lockdown, parents attend son's wedding in US through video conferencing
- Sports'Bharat ki Beti': When Atal Bihari Vajpayee lauded Karnam Malleswari
- Sports'We can't let down our guard after April 14': Sachin Tendulkar
- OpinionPolicing a lockdown: Every day brings challenges, heartbreaks, acts of inspiration
- How to make a face mask at home — a step-by-step guide
- LifestyleCelebrity stylist Mohit Rai on fashion trends, working with B-Town and dealing with trolls
- TechnologyNikon Z50 review: Superb shots and lots of flexibility