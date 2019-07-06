Toggle Menu Sections
Priyanka Chopra goes on cooking date night with Nick Jonas in Italy

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are off to Italy for a vacation. There, Priyanka tried her hands at cooking while husband Nick shot her video.

priyanka chopra italy photos

After attending Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding in France, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are off to Italy to spend some quality time with each other. Scroll to see photos from their vacation.

priyanka chopra italy vacation

Recently, Nick Jonas shared a video of wife Priyanka as she cooked pasta at a cooking class. In the video, The Sky Is Pink actor said she likes cooking when Nick is around.

nick jonas photos

The American singer also shared a video of himself as he made pasta and PeeCee was in awe of his cooking expertise. He shared the series of photos and videos with the caption, "Date night cooking extravaganza."

priyanka nick date night

Priyanka and Nick both seemed to be extremely excited about their cooking date night.

priyanka chopra nick jonas photos

On Friday, Nick shared another photo with Priyanka along with the caption, "Via Dell Amore... or Love Way in other words."

priyanka chopra new photos

Priyanka looked lovely as she posed for a photo in Italy.

priyanka nick pics

Priyanka posted a photo with Nick Jonas on Instagram.

