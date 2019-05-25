Toggle Menu Sections
Priyanka Chopra’s ‘inspiring’ trip to Ethiopia as UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassadorhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/priyanka-chopra-ethiopia-trip-unicef-5747742/

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘inspiring’ trip to Ethiopia as UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador

After having a gala time at Cannes 2019, Priyanka Chopra visited Ethiopia as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador.

Priyanka Chopra, the goodwill ambassador of UNICEF, has been in Ethiopia for the past few days. The actor has been sharing pictures from her visit on her social media accounts. Recently, she took to Instagram to thank the Ethiopian team of UNICEF for their efforts to make the lives of the children better. "Thank you to my incredible @unicefethiopia family. I am in awe of your tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to bettering the lives of children around the world. You are my true heroes! Keep changing lives and know you are so appreciated! Thank you for an inspiring trip and memories that will last a lifetime. 💜" wrote Priyanka along with the photo.

Priyanka shared another photo sharing information on how the Ethiopian government is helping the refugees.

Priyanka posted a photo with a woman from Ethiopia and shared her story in the caption. She wrote, "Abda Abdulaziz, 26, arrived at the Bambasi camp in 2011 seeking refuge from the war in Sudan. Her 5 children were born in this camp and are being raised here, while her husband works as a laborer at a nearby farm - they see each other every two weeks for a few days. She said that if the violence in her country settles, she and her husband may consider going back, but she is not very hopeful that will happen. In the meantime, life in the camp allows her children to have access to an education. I met two of her daughters, Zulfa Ata Ey, 8, and Muzalefa, 10, at the primary school I had visited earlier in the day. Zulfa is at the top of her class and her mom is so proud. While they’re safe and her children are receiving an education, they are still living below the poverty line, and she’s desperate for the most basic supplies...like water, books, and clothes for her children."

The Quantico actor shared stories of other people in the refugee camp as well.

Sharing another photo, PeeCee wrote, "The thought of any child in the world starving is truly against nature."

Nick Jonas shared a photo of Priyanka Chopra with the children of Bambasi Refugee Camp Primary School and captioned it, "@priyankachopra is so inspiring to me and so many people around the world every day. The work she does with @unicef is incredible. #proudhusband."

Another photo on her Instagram account was shared with the caption, "With one specialist hospital in all of Tigray Region, servicing 90K refugees, health care is scarce. The doctors don’t have advanced medical degrees. The smell of urine and sight of newborn babies laying in the NICU without the most basic resources will haunt me. You can help, visit the link in my bio or visit Unicef.org to donate. @unicef."

