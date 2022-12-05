Priyanka Chopra’s Dubai weekend with her ‘dream team’
December 5, 2022 3:45:26 pm
December 5, 2022 3:45:26 pm
1 / 9
After attending the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Priyanka Chopra spent her weekend with her team in Dubai. On Sunday the star shared some stunning photos from the same. Scroll to see more. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
2 / 9
Priyanka Chopra had a relaxing time on a yacht. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
3 / 9
From sunbathing to enjoying water sports, Priyanka did a lot over the weekend. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
4 / 9
The actor made the most of her time in the capital city. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
5 / 9
Priyanka Chopra posed with her 'dream team'. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
6 / 9
The global star Priyanka Chopra seems to have made the most of her time. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
7 / 9
Priyanka Chopra shared the post with the caption, "Weekend vibes 😍🤩." (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
8 / 9
Priyanka Chopra was seen at a dinner table with her gang. (Photo: Sonal Vara-Parmar/Instagram)
9 / 9
Another photo from Priyanka Chopra's chill scenes with her people. (Photo: crystallecox/Instagram)