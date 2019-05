Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone were surely the head turners at the Met Gala 2019 in New York City. After slaying its pink carpet with their respective looks and glamorous appearances, the two Bollywood divas were later seen parting together. Others Indian celebs like Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawalla were also snapped with the two actors. Scroll on to see the photos of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone from the Met Gala 2019 party night.