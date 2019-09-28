Toggle Menu Sections
Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan attend Indian Sports Honours

Several Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor among others attended the event.

Indian sports honours priyanka chopra, anushka sharma and virat kohli

The second iteration of annual Indian sports honours was held on Friday. Several Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor among others attended the event. Scroll through the photos. (Photo: APH)

priyanka chopra

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in India promoting The Sky Is Pink, was spotted by our shutterbug. (Photo: APH)

virat anushka

Anushka Sharma was clicked with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli at the event. (Photo: APH)

javed akhtar

Javed Akhtar was also snapped at Indian Sports Honours. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

zaheer khan sagarika ghatge

Actor Sagarika Ghatge was photographed with husband Zaheer Khan. (Photo: APH)

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor was clicked at the event. He was later spotted at Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan

Our photographer caught Kartik Aaryan at Indian Sports Honours. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rahul Bose

Rahul Bose strikes a pose for the camera. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aparshakti Khurana

Stree actor Aparshakti Khurana also attended the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

