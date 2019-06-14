Toggle Menu Sections
Celeb spotting: Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor and othershttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/priyanka-chopra-anushka-sharma-janhvi-kapoor-5781158/

Celeb spotting: Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor and others

Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Deol, Malaika Arora and a few others were clicked by our photographer today.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra clicked at Mumbai Airport. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra also posed with fans. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma

We spotted Anushka Sharma at Mumbai airport. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen and her family snapped at Mumbai airport. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan looked dapper as always. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonu Sood and Sunny Deol

Our shutterbug caught Sonu Sood and Sunny Deol at Mumbai airport. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and her trainer Namrata Purohit clicked outside the gym. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora snapped at Holy Family hospital. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 UK court sets Julian Assange’s US extradition hearing for February 2020
2 Spice Girls set to reunite for an animation film on the band
3 Tremors across Jordan as Trump Mideast peace plan revives old fears