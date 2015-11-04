4 / 8

Tamasha - Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone (November 27)



Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are all set to weave magic with their sizzling chemistry onscreen once again with Imtiaz Ali's 'Tamsaha'. The film's music by A R Raham is already a hit. But it is yet to be seen whether the duo will be able to stand up to the expectations of their fans as they did in their last movie 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'. This is their third movie together.