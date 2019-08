The original film Prasthanam which released in 2010 narrated the story of a politician and the complex relations prevailing in his family. It had created a lot of buzz in the Telugu film industry and had also won several awards. The Hindi remake of the film is headlined by an ensemble cast, including actors like Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Chunky Pandey, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey.